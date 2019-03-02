NU physical scientist awarded by Foundation of First President of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM For the best research and achievements in the field of science and technology on the topic "Multilevel modeling of the electric power system" Nurkhat Zhakiyev, a physicist at Nazarbayev University, the winner of the "100 New Persons of Kazakhstan" competition, was awarded the prize of the Foundation of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Elbasy, NU press service informs on its website.

As part of his research project with the support of the MES RK, a team of scientists improved methods of mixed-integer linear programming to develop a computer model of the power system of the Republic of Kazakhstan. This new model has sped up the process of calculating the optimal load distribution across power plants, and this, in turn, increases the energy efficiency of the system.

"Within the grant from the Royal Academy of Engineering of UK, we developed a computer model of the Karaganda combined heat and power plant (CHPP), which was then implemented by the production and technical department. The developed CHPP model allows to increase the annual energy efficiency of CHPP due to optimization of load distribution between units and optimal maintenance planning" -says Nurkhat Zhakiyev, Ph.D. in physics, researcher of the Nazarbayev University Provost Office.