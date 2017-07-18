NU professor Elijah Kehinde deceased in apartment fire in Astana survived by 2 children

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Professor of Nazarbayev University Elijah Kehinde who died in an apartment fire in Astana last week is survived by two older children, Kazinform reports.

His friend Emmanuel Fashakin shared the news of the sad loss in a Facebook post.



"With a heavy heart I regret to announce the death of my friend, classmate, Christian brother, and Urological Surgeon, Professor Elijah Oladunni Kehinde, together with his wife and two children, aged 17 years and 8 years, in a tragic fire accident in their apartment at Astana, Kazakhstan, at 5 am Friday July 14, 2017. He was a good man and accepted the challenge of setting up a top rate Medical School in Kazakhstan, but tragedy struck one year into his tenure," Fashakin wrote.







According to him, Ibadan Medicos and alumni of University of University College Hospital, Ibadan and University of Ibadan will miss "Bros K".



"He is survived by two older children, Yemisi and Olaitan. May his soul, and that of his wife, Dr Funmilola Ajibona Kehinde and their deceased children, Mojoyinoluwa and Omolayo rest in peace," Fashakin added.



As a reminder, the apartment fire at Highvill residential complex in Astana claimed lives of Professor Elijah Kehinde, his wife Dr Funmilola Ajibona Kehinde and their children aged 17 and 8 on July 14. The fire is believed to have originated from an electrical malfunction.



Elijah Kehinde joined the School of Medicine of Nazarbayev University in Astana in June 2016. He obtained the Doctor of Medicine (MD) from the University of Leicester in the United Kingdom. He boasted over 40 years of research, teaching and administrative experience in Nigeria, Oman, Kuwait and Great Britain.



His colleagues at Nazarbayev University sent their thoughts and condolences to Professor Elijah Kehinde's family and loved ones in the wake of this terrible loss.