Nuclear experts of Kazakhstan took part in sitting on atomic energy in Japan

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Director General of the National Nuclear Center of Kazakhstan Erlan Batyrbekov took part in the 6th international sitting on development of human resources in the nuclear energy sphere in Asia held in Japan.

Tendencies of development of nuclear power plants in the world, policy of the nuclear energy of Fukui prefecture and the contribution of nuclear technologies to development of the society and economy were considered over three days the event was held.

Countries delivered their reports on the issues of development of their nuclear energy programs, and the participants discussed the forms and methods of work with the society on explanation of the issues of development of the nuclear energy, the Nuclear Energy Center of Kazakhstan informs.

The participants of the event were also given an opportunity to take a tour to the nuclear energy facilities of Fukui prefecture.

The organizers of the event are the Government of Fukui prefecture and the Wakasa Wan Energy Research Center of Japan.

Representative of the nuclear industry of Indonesia, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, Vietnam took part in the event.