Nuclear medicine to treat above 10,000 cancer patients in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Pursuant to the President's task development of the National Scientific Cancer Centre conforming to international standards has started, the Ministry's press service reports.

Kazakh Healthcare Minister Yelzhan Birtanov held on Thursday a session of the standing working group on the development of the National Scientific Cancer Centre in Astana. Its construction will start next year.

An agreement on the development of its design specifications and estimates has been concluded.



The meeting focused on realization of the road map on construction of the centre, its design specifications and structure of the future building. The centre will be equipped with modern therapeutic equipment to provide radiation and proton beam therapy, including the effective model of private and public partnership.



The centre is expected to treat about 6,000 patients at hospital and provide out-patient care to above 30,000. About 4,000 will get contemporary radiation therapy. About 10,000 people will have a chance to undergo diagnostics and nuclear medicine treatment.