Nuclear watchdog's annual conference to begin Monday

VIENNA. KAZINFORM - The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will hold its 63rd General Conference in Vienna on Sept. 16-20.

The delegates from 171 member states will discuss strengthening the effectiveness of safeguards implementation and making more use of nuclear science and technology for development.

«At this General Conference, we need to show renewed commitment to the peaceful, safe and secure use of nuclear technology around the world,» Acting Director General Cornel Feruta was quoted as saying in a statement.

Feruta added that the conference will be a «great opportunity» for member states to review the IAEA's activities and exchange experiences.

Agenda items will include the application of IAEA safeguards in the Middle East and in North Korea, as well as issues related to radiation safety and ways of strengthening the agency’s technical cooperation activities.

The IAEA’s annual report and financial statements for 2018 are the other issues that the officials will discuss during the conference.

Source: Anadolu Agency