    13:59, 04 November 2016 | GMT +6

    Nukenov no longer head of Kazakh Security Council's Situation Center

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In accordance with the presidential decree Abzal Nukenov has been relieved of the post of head of the Situation Center of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan due to a transfer to another appointment, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

    Earlier it was reported that Nukenov took up the post of the Vice Minister for Religious Affairs and Civil Society of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

