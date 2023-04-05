EN
    15:19, 05 April 2023 | GMT +6

    Number of active SMEs up 44% in Kazakhstan – National Economy Ministry

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The number of active small and medium-sized enterprises rose by 44% in Kazakhstan, Merei Issayeva, deputy head of the state support and entrepreneurship protection department of the National Economy Ministry of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Addressing a business forum, Issayeva said that the Ministry’s primary objectives are increasing the share of SMEs in the economy to up to 40%, that of medium-sized businesses to 20% of the GDP, bringing down the shadow economy’s share to 12%, and raising the number of those employed to five million people.

    According to her, the SME share demonstrated a 35.7% rise, with those working in SME estimated at 3.5 million, up by 35%. The number of active SMEs rose by 44% to stand at 1.4 million, and that of registered SMEs was estimated at 1.6 million, up 17% compared with 2019.

    Notably, as part of the Business Technology Expo 2023 international exhibition the business forum themed ‘New Kazakhstan in the context of ESG transformation’ serving as a dialogue platform for business representatives, entrepreneurs, and heads of government structures kicked off.


