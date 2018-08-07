Number of cars running on gas increases in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Some 89,592 vehicles with installed conversion kits (gas-cylinder equipment) were registered by the Interior Ministry of Kazakhstan in the first half of the current year, Trend.az reports.

This is 44.5 percent more compared to the same period last year, the Kazakh media reported Aug. 6 referring to Kazakhstan's Auto Business Association.



This accounts for 15.9 percent of all cars registered in January-June in Kazakhstan.



"Today, gas is the most affordable motor fuel in Kazakhstan. A liter of liquefied gas costs 55-80 tenge," the association said.



The association believes that given the growing popularity of cars running on gas, the cost of auto gas will be subject to high volatility in the near future.



Most of the cars with conversion kits, registered in 1H2018, are owned by individuals (84,660) and 4,932 cars with conversion kits are owned by legal entities.