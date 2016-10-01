Number of centenarians in Kazakhstan growing

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan traditionally marks the International Day of Older Persons on October 1.

The UN General Assembly voted to establish the 1st day of October as the International Day of Older Persons in December 1990.



Celebrations are underway in 14 regions of Kazakhstan as well as Astana and Almaty cities. For instance, workers of the State Corporation "Government for citizens" visited Astana resident Zhumash Shayamanova who turned 100 on September 30.



Born in 1916 in Akmola region, Zhumash Shayamanova now has four sons, 16 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.



Reps of the state corporation also paid a visit to the home for elderly and disabled in Astana and congratulated its inhabitants on the holiday. They also congratulated senior citizens in the cities of Ust-Kamenogorsk, Aktobe, Taraz, Pavlodar, Aktau, Karaganda and Kokshetau.



It should be noted that the number of people who live to or beyond the age of 100 years (centenarians) is growing steadily in Kazakhstan. Presently, the centenarian population in Kazakhstan exceeds the mark of 570 people.