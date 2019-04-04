Number of Central Asian companies registered in Turkey increases

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM As many as 24 companies with capital from Central Asian countries, namely, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, were registered in Turkey in January-February 2019, which is by 10 companies more than in January-February 2018, the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey (TOBB) told Trend, KABAR reports.

The total capital of Central Asian companies registered in January-February 2019 reached 3.5 million liras compared to 1 million liras in January-February 2018.

TOBB also stressed that in January-February 2019, 10 companies with Turkmen capital were registered in Turkey. "The total capital of companies with Turkmen capital amounted to 2.9 million liras," TOBB said.

In January-February 2019, four companies with Kazakh capital were registered in Turkey, according to TOBB. "The total capital of companies with Kazakh capital amounted to 200,000 liras," TOBB said.

In January-February 2019, six companies with Uzbek capital were registered in Turkey, according to TOBB. "The total capital of the companies with Uzbek capital was 380,000 liras," TOBB said.

In January-February 2019, two companies with Kyrgyz capital were registered in Turkey, according to TOBB. "The total capital of the companies with Kyrgyz capital was 140,000 Turkish liras," TOBB said.

In February 2019, 6,670 companies were registered in Turkey as a whole, which is 5.64 percent less compared to the same month of 2018. The total capital of the companies registered in Turkey in February reached 4.946 billion lira.



(5.5669 TL = 1 USD on April 3)