Number of CIS observers accredited for Belarus' parliamentary elections up to 165

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The number of CIS observers accredited to monitor the elections to the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus has increased to 165 people. Such information has been posted on the official website of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Belarus, BelTA has learned.

Among the accredited observers there are eight persons to represent the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (observers from the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly always makes part of the CIS election observation mission). Another 51 will represent the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR).

Thus, a total of 216 observers have been accredited for international monitoring of the elections to the House of Representatives of the sixth convocation. It is expected that their number will further increase.



The parliamentary elections in Belarus are scheduled for 11 September. The registration of candidates will run from 2 to 11 August, after which the candidates will embark on a pre-election campaign, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.