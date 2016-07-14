Number of CIS observers for parliamentary elections in Belarus up to 44

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Belarus has accredited 44 observers representing the Commonwealth of Independent States at the parliamentary elections to the House of Representatives, reads a post on the official website of the CEC, BelTA has learned.

Eight observers represent the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly.



The CIS mission has started monitoring the election campaign in Belarus The Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee, head of the CIS observation mission Sergei Lebedev said earlier. Long-term observers work in close cooperation with the Central Election Commission and law-enforcement agencies. As the election day approaches, the mission will be bolstering its activities. The number of election observers from the CIS will grow. The CIS is expected to deploy around 300 short-term observers at the parliamentary election campaign in Belarus, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.