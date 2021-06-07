EN
    08:41, 07 June 2021 | GMT +6

    Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases exceeds 395,000 in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has added 989 new cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    Karaganda region leads in terms of number of fresh daily infections with 171 cases. Ranked second is Almaty city with 143 new COVID-19 cases. The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, posted the third highest number of coronavirus cases - 120.

    77 people tested positive for COVID-19 in East Kazakhstan region, 70 – in Akmola region, 60 - West Kazakhstan region, 55 – in Pavlodar region, 54 – in Almaty region, 49 – in Atyrau region, 37 – in Kostanay region, 33 – in Zhambyl region, 31 – in Shymkent city, 28 – in Mangistau region, 22 – in Aktobe region, 20 – in Turkestan region, 10 – in North Kazakhstan region, and 9 – in Kyzylorda region.

    In total, 395,064 cases of the coronavirus infection have been recorded in Kazakhstan since the start of the pandemic.


