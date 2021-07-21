Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases exceeds 500,000 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has recorded 5,179 new cases of the coronavirus infection, up 290 from the previous day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, added the highest number in the country – 1,277 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection. Ranked second is Almaty city with 710 new COVID-19 cases. Karaganda region is third with 703 fresh daily infections.

412 new COVID-19 cases were detected in Shymkent city, 348 – Atyrau region, 272 – in West Kazakhstan region, 185 – in Pavlodar region, 177 – in Akmola region, 160 – in Almaty region, 146 – in Mangistau region, 142 – in Aktobe region, 141 – in Kostanay region, 108 – in Kyzylorda region, 105 – in Zhambyl region, 103 – in Turkestan region, 97 – in North Kazakhstan region and 93 – in East Kazakhstan region.

Since the onset of the pandemic Kazakhstan has logged 504,290 cases of the coronavirus infection.