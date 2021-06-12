Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases surpasses 400,000 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has added 1,118 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total caseload over 400,000, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan city, remains the leader in terms of number of fresh daily infections with 286 cases. Coming in second is Karaganda region with 174 new COVID-19 cases. Almaty region logged in the third highest number of coronavirus cases – 124.

85 people tested positive for COVID-19 in East Kazakhstan region, 80 – in West Kazakhstan region, 52 – in Akmola region, 50 – in Almaty region, 48 – in Atyrau region, 42 – in Pavlodar region, 35 – in Mangistau region, 34 – in Kostanay region, 29 – in Shymkent city, 19 – in Aktobe region, 19 – in Zhambyl region, 16 – in North Kazakhstan region, 13 – in Kyzylorda region, and 12 – in Turkestan region.

In total, 400,214 cases of the coronavirus infection have been recorded in Kazakhstan since the start of the pandemic.