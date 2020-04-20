Number of coronavirus-associated deaths in Moscow exceeds 200

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Nearly 30 more coronavirus patients have died in Moscow over the past day, with the overall number of coronavirus-associated deaths exceeding 200, the city’s anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Sunday, TASS reports.

«Twenty-eight coronavirus-positive patients diagnosed with pneumonias have died in Moscow. The patients were aged from 44 to 98. Most of them had concurrent diseases, including hypertonia, pyelonephritis, cardiac anomaly, myasthenia, chronic obstructive lung disease. Three of these patients suffered from diabetes, two more had chronic bronchitis,» the center said.

According to the latest update, Moscow has 24,324 confirmed coronavirus cases.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 2.2 million people have been infected worldwide and more than 150,000 deaths have been reported.

To date, a total of 42,853 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 3,291 having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 361 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.