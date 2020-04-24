Number of coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan climbs to 2376

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - As of 24th of April forty two new cases of coronavirus infection were registered in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing coronavirus2020.kz.

To date, 2376 cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in the country including 438 cases in the city of Nur-Sultan, 787 cases in Almaty, 108 cases in Karaganda region, 88 cases in Akmola region, 84 cases in Atyrau region, 101 cases in Zhambyl region, 139 cases in the city of Shymkent, 15 cases in East Kazakhstan region, 72 cases in Almaty region, 55 cases in Aktobe region, 30 cases in North -Kazakhstan region, 66 cases in Pavlodar region, 20 cases in Mangistau region, 161 cases in Kyzylorda region, 93 cases in West Kazakhstan region, 81 cases in Turkestan region and 38 cases in Kostanay region.