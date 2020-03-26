EN
    08:23, 26 March 2020 | GMT +6

    Number of coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan climbs to 88

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan has climbed to 88, with one new case registered on Thursday, Kazinform reports citing www.coronavirus2020.kz.

    Two new cases of coronavirus have been detected in the capital city of Kazakhstan.

    To date, the country has confirmed 88 cases of coronavirus infection including 46 cases in the city of Nur-Sultan, 34 cases in Almaty, 2 cases in the city of Karaganda, 2 cases in Shymkent, 1 case in Almaty region, 1 case in Aktobe region, 1 case in Zhambyl region and 1 case in North Kazakhstan region.


