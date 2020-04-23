EN
    12:39, 23 April 2020 | GMT +6

    Number of coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan surpasses 2,200

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The number of coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan has gone up by 16 over the past couple of hours, taking the total number to nearly 2,207 across the country, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    16 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered nationwide, including 7 new cases in Pavlodar region, 1 new case in Kyzylorda region, 3 new cases in Almaty region, 1 new case in Nur-Sultan city, 2 new cases in Shymkent city, 1 new case in Turkestan region, and 1 new case in Almaty city.

    The total number of registered coronavirus infection cases has totaled 2,207 across Kazakhstan, including 422 cases in Nur-Sultan city, 736 cases in Almaty city, 102 cases in Karaganda region, 83 cases in Akmola region, 82 cases in Atyrau region, 79 cases in Zhambyl region, 133 cases in Shymkent city, 15 cases in East Kazakhstan region, 65 cases in Almaty region, 34 cases in Aktobe region, 30 cases in North Kazakhstan region, 50 cases in Pavlodar region, 19 cases in Mangistau region, 158 cases in Kyzylorda region, 86 cases in West Kazakhstan region, 77 cases in Turkestan region, and 36 cases in Kostanay region.

    To date, 515 people have recovered and another 20 people have died from the coronavirus infection.


