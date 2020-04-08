14:20, 08 April 2020 | GMT +6
Number of coronavirus cases in Ukraine grows to 1,668
KYIV. KAZINFORM - Ukraine had 1,668 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases as of 09:00 on April 8, according to the Public Health Centre of the Health Ministry of Ukraine.
Source: Ukrinform