Number of coronavirus cases in Ukraine grows to 1,668

«As of 09:00 on April 8, Ukraine had 1,668 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases, including 52 lethal cases, according to the Public Health Centre. 35 patients have recovered. Over the past day, 206 new cases have been recorded,» reads a report on Coronavirus_info Telegram channel.

Source: Ukrinform