Number of coronavirus cases increases in Kazakhstan again

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – New cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Kazakhstan today, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

72 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported nationwide, including 17 in Nur-Sultan city, 2 in Shymkent city, 17 in Almaty city, 9 in Atyrau region, 4 in West Kazakhstan region, 10 in Mangistau region, and 11 in Turkestan region.

The total number of the coronavirus cases has exceeded 4,121 cases, including 723 cases in Nur-Sultan city, 1,335 cases in Almaty city, 215 cases in Shymkent city, 101 cases in Akmola region, 160 cases in Aktobe region, 156 cases in Almaty region, 202 cases in Atyrau region, 30 cases in East Kazakhstan region, 158 cases in Zhambyl region, 198 cases in West Kazakhstan region, 159 cases in Karaganda region, 50 cases in Kostanay region, 216 cases in Kyzylorda region, 84 cases in Mangistau region, 150 cases in Pavlodar region, 30 cases in North Kazakhstan region, and 154 cases in Turkestan region.

1,173 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus infection and another 29 people have died in Kazakhstan.