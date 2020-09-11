Number of coronavirus cases worldwide exceeds 28 million - Johns Hopkins University

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases worldwide exceeded 28 million on Friday, according to data from the Johns Hopkins University, which relies on the data of international organizations, federal and local authorities.

The US-based research university reports that as of today the global number of people infected with the novel coronavirus stands at 28,047,828, while the death toll reached 906,195. Over 18,849,981 have been reported to recover from the disease, TASS reports.





The United States is the leading country in terms of confirmed novel coronavirus cases (6 395 603), followed by India (4 465 863) and Brazil (4 197 889).

To date, 1,046,370 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 862,373 patients having recovered from the disease, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. Russia’s latest data indicates 18,263 fatalities nationwide.