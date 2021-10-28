Number of coronavirus fatalities worldwide surpasses 5 mln

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The total number of deaths caused by the coronavirus worldwide has surpassed 5 mln, according to TASS’ calculations based on the official statements of authorities as well as on the conclusions of experts and media outlets.

To date, 5,002,643 fatalities caused by COVID-19 have been documented worldwide which is comparable with the population of Rome and Paris put together. In all, since the beginning of the pandemic, the virus has been detected in more than 245 mln people, TASS reports.

The first death was reported on January 11, 2020. The death toll reached 1 mln on September 28 and 2 mln in less than four months, on January 15, 2021. The mark of 3 mln was surpassed after another three months while 4 mln fatalities were recorded on July 6.

The lethality of the novel infection is at 2.03%, this indicator has not surpassed 3% for almost a year.

Geography

The majority of deaths were recorded in the US - over 740,000 or approximately 1.6% of all infections nationwide. Brazil is second with over 606,000 deaths out of 21.8 mln infections and India is in third place where 456,000 died out of 34.2 mln of those infected.

Taking into account the population size, the mortality is the highest in Peru with 655 deaths per every 100,000 residents as well as in European countries - Bosnia and Herzegovina (352), Bulgaria (343) and North Macedonia (340).