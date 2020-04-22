Number of coronavirus-infected cadets of Border Service Academy increased

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The number of cadets of the Border Service Academy under the National Security Committee in Almaty has increased to 67, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The number of cadets of the Border Service Academy under the National Security Committee in Almaty has increased to 67, this was announced during the online briefing by the chief state sanitary doctor of Almaty, Zhandarbek Bekshin.

It bears to remind that on April 17 it was reported on 54 cadets contracted coronavirus infection. They were involved in patrolling the city during the state of emergency.