Number of coronavirus-infected people in Kazakhstan may grow to four thousand

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan is at the peak stage of the coronavirus epidemic, this has been stated by the Chief State Sanitary Doctor of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aizhan Yessmagambetova during an online briefing in the Central Communications Service.

According to her words, the growth rate of coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan is amounted to 8%. As per the forecast, the rise, peak and decline in coronavirus cases will be observed in March, April, and May. Thus, by the end of April 2,700 cases of coronavirus infection are expected to be registered in the country. By the end of May - up to 4 thousand cases of COVID-19.

It should be noted that to date Kazakhstan has confirmed 2070 cases of coronavirus infection.