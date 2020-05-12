Number of coronavirus-infected people up in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – New cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in Kazakhstan today, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

39 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in the country, including 26 in Almaty city, 7 in Zhambyl region, and 6 in Shymkent city.

In total, Kazakhstan has registered 5,279 cases, including 1,103 cases in Nur-Sultan city, 1,622 cases in Almaty city, 245 cases in Shymkent city, 110 cases in Akmola region, 176 cases in Aktobe region, 183 cases in Almaty region, 340 cases in Atyrau region, 51 cases in East Kazakhstan region, 192 cases in Zhambyl region, 255 cases in West Kazakhstan region, 197 cases in Karaganda region, 68 cases in Kostanay region, 231 cases in Kyzylorda region, 130 cases in Mangistau region, 154 cases in Pavlodar region, 36 cases in North Kazakhstan region, and 186 cases in Turkestan region.

2,108 people have fully recovered from the coronavirus infection and another 32 people have died in Kazakhstan.