EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:30, 18 May 2021 | GMT +6

    Number of coronavirus patients decreases in Almaty

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM The city healthcare department told about the coronavirus situation in the city of Almaty, Kazinform reports.

    520 new coronavirus cases (local) were detected in the city as of May 17. 455 of them have disease symptoms. 419 patients were discharged from hospitals, while 209 were admitted. 2,917 are staying at COVID-19 hospitals, including 97 children. 197 of them are taken to the intensive care units, 30 are on life support.

    3,269 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Almaty in the last 24 hours. As of May 18 some 273,947 got the vaccine. 30,491 of them are people aged 60 and older. 2,991 were administered QazVac vaccine. 3,959 received China’s Sinopharm.

    As of today there are 214 vaccination rooms in the city.


    Tags:
    QazCovid-in Coronavirus Sputnik V
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!