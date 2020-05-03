Number of COVID-19 cases across globe up by nearly 92,000 in past day

GENEVA. KAZINFORM - Nearly 92,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide on May 2, or by some 8,000 cases more than on the previous day, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Saturday, TASS reports.

As of 11:00 Moscow time on May 2, as many as 3,267,184 novel coronavirus cases and 229,971 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 91,977 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 5,799.

Europe accounts for the majority of confirmed cases and fatalities - 1,492,024 and 140,586 respectively. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 30,620 and the number of deaths - by 2,386.

The number confirmed COVID-2019 cases in South and North America reached 1,340,591 and the number of deaths stands at 72,196. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 48,674 and the number of deaths - by 3,109.

The East Mediterranean region has 194,991 cases and 7,741 fatalities as of May 2. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 6,406 and the number of deaths - by 143.

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (1,067,127), Spain (215,216), Italy (207,428), the United Kingdom (177,458), Germany (161,703), France (128,722), Russia (124,054), Turkey (122,392), Iran (95,646), and China (84,388).

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December 2019. Since then, cases of the new coronavirus have been reported from nearly all parts of the world. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.