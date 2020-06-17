Number of COVID-19 cases across globe up by over 118,000 in past day — WHO

GENEVA. KAZINFORM - More than 118,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide on June 16, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 7.94 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin, TASS reports.

As of 11:00 Moscow time on June 16, as many as 7,941,791 novel coronavirus cases and 434,7956 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 118,502 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 3,255

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

South and North America accounts for the majority of confirmed coronavirus cases - 3,841,609. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 60,071 and the number of deaths - by 1,726 and reached 203,574.

The number confirmed COVID-19 cases in Europe amounts to 2,434,184 and the number of fatalities is 188,779. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 17,264 and the number of deaths - by 429.

The East Mediterranean region has 796,759 cases and 17,558 fatalities as of June 16. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 18,559 and the number of deaths - by 481.

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (2,079,592), Brazil (867,624), Russia (545,458), India (343,091), the United Kingdom (296,861), Spain (244,109), Italy (237,290), Peru (229,736), Iran (189,876), and Germany (186,839).

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December 2019. Since then, cases of the new coronavirus have been reported from nearly all parts of the world. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.