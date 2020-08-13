Number of COVID-19 cases across globe up by over 214,000 in past day

GENEVA. KAZINFORM - Over 214,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, a disease caused by the novel coronavirus, were registered worldwide on August 12, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 20.16 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin published on Wednesday night, TASS reports.

As of 11:00 Moscow time on August 12, as many as 20,162,474 novel coronavirus cases and 737,417 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 214,985 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 4,835.

The WHO bases its data on officially confirmed statistics provided by the countries.

South and North America account for the majority of confirmed coronavirus cases - 10,799,062. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 101,230 and the number of deaths - by 2,877. The overall death toll reaches 393,727.

The number of confirmed COVID-2019 cases in Europe amounts to 3,641,603 and the number of fatalities is 217,716. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 23,951 and the number of deaths - by 355.

Southeast Asia has 2,757,822 cases and 55,564 fatalities. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 66,370 and the number of deaths - by 931.

The highest number of coronavirus cases was documented in the United States (5,039,709), Brazil (3,057,470), India (2,329,638), Russia (902,701), South Africa (566,109), Mexico (485,836), Peru (483,133), Colombia (397,623), Chile (376,616), and Iran (331,189).

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the novel coronavirus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December 2019. Since then, cases of the new coronavirus have been documented in nearly all parts of the world. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.