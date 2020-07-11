EN
    11:52, 11 July 2020 | GMT +6

    Number of COVID-19 cases across globe up by over 228,000 in past day, WHO says

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - More than 228,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide on July 10, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 12.1 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin, TASS reports.

    As of 11:00 Moscow time on July 10, as many as 12,102,328 novel coronavirus cases and 551,046 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 228,102 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 5,565.

    The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

    South and North America accounts for the majority of confirmed coronavirus cases - 6,264,626. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 138,824 and the number of deaths - by 3,764 and reached 276,370.

    The number confirmed COVID-2019 cases in Europe amounts to 2,868,080 and the number of fatalities is 202,341. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 20,193 and the number of deaths - by 488.

    The East Mediterranean region has 1,238,779 cases and 29,690 fatalities as of July 10. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 16,709 and the number of deaths - by 563.

    The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (3,038,325), Brazil (1,713,160), India (793,802), Russia (713,936), Peru (312,911), Chile (306,216), the United Kingdom (287,625), Mexico (275,003), Spain (253,056), and Iran (250,458).

    A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December 2019. Since then, cases of the new coronavirus have been reported from nearly all parts of the world. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.


