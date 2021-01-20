Number of COVID-19 cases across globe up by over 312,000 in past day

GENEVA. KAZINFORM - More than 312,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide in the past day, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 94.12 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin, TASS reports.

As of 20:44 Moscow time on January 19, as many as 94,124,612 novel coronavirus cases and 2,034,527 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 312,202 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 8,316.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

Europe accounts for more than 45% of the COVID-19 daily tally (142,090 cases). Next are North and South America (95,262 cases), and East Mediterranean (22,214 cases).

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (23,556,676), India (10,581,837), Brazil (8,488,099), Russia (3,612,800), the United Kingdom (3,433,498), France (2,866,665), Italy (2,390,102), Spain (2,211,967), Germany (2,052,028), Colombia (1,908,413), Argentina (1,799,243), and Mexico (1,641,428).