Number of COVID-19 cases across globe up by over 393,000 in past day WHO

GENEVA. KAZINFORM - More than 393,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide in the past day, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 123.41 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin, TASS reports.

As of 17:52 Moscow time on March 23, as many as 123,419,065 novel coronavirus cases and 2,719,163 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 393,531 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 7,151.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

Europe accounts for more than 41% of the COVID-19 daily tally (162,860 cases). Next are North and South America (122,262 cases), and Southeast Asia (50,380 cases).

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (29,537,163), Brazil (11,998,233), India (11,686,796), Russia (4,474,610), the United Kingdom (4,301,929), France (4,227,202), Italy (3,400,877), Spain (3,228,803), Turkey (3,035,338), Germany (2,674,710), Colombia (2,337,150), and Argentina (2,245,771).