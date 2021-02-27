Number of COVID-19 cases across globe up by over 427,000 in past day

GENEVA. KAZINFORM - More than 427,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide in the past day, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 112.64 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin, TASS reports.

As of 17:39 Moscow time on February 26, as many as 112,649,371 novel coronavirus cases and 2,501,229 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 427,644 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 10,093.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

North and South America account for more than 42% of the COVID-19 daily tally (183,039 cases). Next are Europe (172,843 cases) and Eastern Mediterranean (31,486 cases).

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (28,028,815), India (11,063,491), Brazil (10,324,463), Russia (4,223,186), the United Kingdom (4,154,566), France (3,622,675), Spain (3,180,212), Italy (2,868,435), Turkey (2,674,766), Germany (2,424,684), Colombia (2,237,542), and Argentina (2,088,187).