Number of COVID-19 cases across globe up by over 467,000 in past day, WHO reports

GENEVA. KAZINFORM More than 467,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide in the past day, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 118.26 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Friday.

As of 17:54 Moscow time on March 12, as many as 118,268,575 novel coronavirus cases and 2,624,677 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 467,362 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 9,472, TASS reports.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

Europe accounts for more than 42% of the COVID-19 daily tally (199,249 cases). Next are North and South America (184,077 cases), and Eastern Mediterranean (37,052 cases).

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (28,940,137), India (11,308,846), Brazil (11,202,305), Russia (4,370,617), the United Kingdom (4,241,681), France (3,921,613), Spain (3,178,356), Italy (3,149,017), Turkey (2,835,989), Germany (2,545,781), Colombia (2,285,960), and Argentina (2,177,989).