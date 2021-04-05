Number of COVID-19 cases across globe up by over 510,000 in past day – WHO

GENEVA. KAZINFORM - More than 510,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide in the past day, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 130.42 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin, TASS reports.

As of 17:34 Moscow time on April 4, as many as 130,422,190 novel coronavirus cases and 2,842,135 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 510,365 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 10,173.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

North and South America account for more than 34% of the COVID-19 daily tally (177,098 cases). Next are Europe (169,858 cases), and Southeast Asia (103,810).

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (30,304,462), Brazil (12,910,082), India (12,485,509), France (4,665,709), Russia (4,580,894), the United Kingdom (4,357,095), Italy (3,650,247), Turkey (3,445,052), Spain (3,291,394), Germany (2,885,386), Poland (2,438,542), and Colombia (2,428,048).