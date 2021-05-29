Number of COVID-19 cases across globe up by over 545,000 in past day – WHO

GENEVA. KAZINFORM - More than 545,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide in the past day, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 168.59 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Friday, TASS reports.

As of 18:03 Moscow time on May 28, as many as 168,599,045 novel coronavirus cases and 3,507,477 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 545,102 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 12,406.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

Southeast Asia accounts for more than 38% of the COVID-19 daily tally (208,644 cases). Next are North and South America (205,660 cases) and Europe (70,197 cases).

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (32,869,009), India (27,555,457), Brazil (16,274,695), France (5,535,701), Turkey (5,220,549), Russia (5,044,459), the United Kingdom (4,473,681), Italy (4,205,970), Germany (3,669,870), Spain (3,663,176), Argentina (3,622,135), and Colombia (3,294,101).

The biggest number of fatalities was reported from the United States (586,890), Brazil (454,429), India (318,895), Mexico (222,232), the United Kingdom (127,758), Italy (125,793), Russia (120,406), France (108,354), Germany (88,187), Colombia (86,180), Spain (79,888), and Iran (79,384).