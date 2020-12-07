Number of COVID-19 cases across globe up by over 605,000 in past day
As of 16:48 Moscow time on December 6 as many as 65,870,030 novel coronavirus cases and 1,523,583 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 605,211 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 10,264.
The highest daily tally of coronavirus cases (667,164) was reported on November 14 and the highest daily death toll (12,432) was reported on April 17.
The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.
North and South America account for more than 50% of the COVID-19 daily tally (308,218 cases). Next are Europe (203,298 cases), and Southeast Asia (47,679 cases).
The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (14,191,298), India (9,644,222), Brazil (6,533,968), Russia (2,460,770), France (2,241,830), Italy (1,709,991), the United Kingdom (1,705,975), Spain (1,648,647), Argentina (1,454,631), Colombia (1,352,607), Germany (1,171,322), and Mexico (1,156,770).