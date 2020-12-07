Number of COVID-19 cases across globe up by over 605,000 in past day

GENEVA. KAZINFORM - More than 605,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide in the past day, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 65.87 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Sunday, TASS reports.

As of 16:48 Moscow time on December 6 as many as 65,870,030 novel coronavirus cases and 1,523,583 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 605,211 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 10,264.

The highest daily tally of coronavirus cases (667,164) was reported on November 14 and the highest daily death toll (12,432) was reported on April 17.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

North and South America account for more than 50% of the COVID-19 daily tally (308,218 cases). Next are Europe (203,298 cases), and Southeast Asia (47,679 cases).

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (14,191,298), India (9,644,222), Brazil (6,533,968), Russia (2,460,770), France (2,241,830), Italy (1,709,991), the United Kingdom (1,705,975), Spain (1,648,647), Argentina (1,454,631), Colombia (1,352,607), Germany (1,171,322), and Mexico (1,156,770).