    11:44, 05 February 2023 | GMT +6

    Number of COVID-19 cases down in Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – 27 people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, down 51 compared to the previous day, Kazinform refers to the press service of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    On Saturday, Kazakhstan reported of 76 new COVID-19 cases.

    Since March 13, 2020, Kazakhstan documented a total of 1,406,173 cases of the coronavirus infection and 90,724 cases of COVID-like pneumonia.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Coronavirus Healthcare
