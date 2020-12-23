Number of COVID-19 cases exceed 148,000 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has added 733 new cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The Almaty city has reported the highest number of fresh daily infections – 88. Coming in second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sutlan, with 75 fresh COVID-19 cases. The city is followed by East Kazakhstan region with 71 new coronavirus cases.

67 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Kostanay region, 66 – in Pavlodar region, 64 – in North Kazakhstan region, 62 – in Atyrau region, 59 – in Akmola region, 49 – in Almaty region, 40 – in West Kazakhstan region, 34 – in Karaganda region, 18 – in Mangistau region, 12 – in Zhambyl region, 8 – in Aktobe region, 8 – in Kyzylorda region, 6 – in Shymkent city, and 6 in Turkestan region.

The total number of COVID-19 cases registered in Kazakhstan since the start of the pandemic has amounted to 148,708.