EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:44, 19 January 2021 | GMT +6

    Number of COVID-19 cases exceeds 170,000 in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has recorded 999 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total caseload to 170,098, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    Pavlodar region is leading in terms of fresh daily infections with 150 new COVID-19 cases. Coming in second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 124 new COVID-19 case. Akmola region reported the third highest number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases – 109.

    93 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Almaty region, 79 – in Almaty city, 78 – in Atyrau region, 72 – in Kostanay region, 71 – in North Kazakhstan region, 66 – in Karaganda region, 50 – in West Kazakhstan region, 47 – in East Kazakhstan region, 25 – in Zhambyl region, 17 – in Turkestan region, 7 – in Shymkent city, 5 – in Kyzylorda region, 4 – in Aktobe region, and 2 in Mangistau region.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!