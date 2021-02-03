Number of COVID-19 cases exceeds 190,000 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 1,228 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, pushing the total caseload to 190,359, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

Pavlodar region is leading in number of fresh daily infections with 235 new COVID-19 cases. Coming in second is Akmola region with 179 fresh daily infections. The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, has reported the third highest number of cases -130. Almaty city has also confirmed three-digit number of fresh COVID-19 cases – 113.

89 people tested positive for the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours in Atyrau region, 85 – in West Kazakhstan region, 84 – in Kostanay region, 81 – in East Kazakhstan region, 76 – in North Kazakhstan region, 63 – in Karaganda region, 53 – in Almaty region, 15 – in Zhambyl region, 13 – in Shymkent city, 9 – in Mangistau region, 5 – in Aktobe region, 4 – in Turkestan region, and 3 – in Kyzylorda region.