Number of COVID-19 cases growing in all regions of Kazakhstan - Health Ministry

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Vice Minister of Healthcare – chief sanitary office Yerlan Kiyassov admitted Thursday number of COVID-19 is growing in regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

«As of November 12, Kazakhstan has registered 118,941 cases of the coronavirus infection. Of these, 108,632 patients have made full recoveries. 7,941 patients continue to receive treatment. The COVID-19 death toll stands at 1,899,» Kiyassov said at the Thursday briefing of the Central Communications Service.

He added that Kazakhstan has added 587 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

Kiyassov also revealed that practically all regions of Kazakhstan have seen an increase in number of new COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks. 45% of new COVID-19 cases fall at East Kazakhstan region. Kostanay region has recently seen a fourfold increase in the number of COVID-19 cases and so on.