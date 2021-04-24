Number of COVID-19 cases in Africa exceeds 4.475 million, reports WHO

PRETORIA. KAZINFORM The overall number of coronavirus cases in Africa has reached 4,475,561, the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Regional Office for Africa said on Friday.

The number of coronavirus-associated deaths amounts to 119,268. More than four million patients have recovered, TASS reports.

South Africa accounts for the biggest number of Africa’s coronavirus cases and fatalities - 1,571,348 and 53,995, respectively. Egypt is second after South Africa in terms of coronavirus-associated deaths and cases - 12,914 and 219,774, respectively. As many as 8,976 coronavirus-related deaths were reported from Morocco.

In Sub-Saharan Africa, Ethiopia is second after South Africa in terms of coronavirus cases (247,989 cases and 3,496 fatalities). Next are Nigeria (164,588 cases and 2,061 deaths), and Kenya (154,392 cases and 2,560 deaths).