Number of COVID-19 cases in Africa exceeds 7 million – WHO

PRETORIA. KAZINFORM - The overall number of coronavirus cases in Africa has reached 7,054,430, according to the data released by the Health Organization’s (WHO) Regional Office for Africa said on Tuesday, TASS reports.

The number of coronavirus-associated deaths amounts to 178,243. More than 6.1 million patients have recovered.

South Africa accounts for the biggest number of Africa’s coronavirus cases and fatalities - 2,540,222 and 75,012, respectively. Tunisia is second after South Africa in terms of coronavirus-associated deaths and cases - 21,089 and 613,628, respectively. As many as 16,582 coronavirus-related deaths and 284,789 cases were reported from Egypt.

In Sub-Saharan Africa, Ethiopia is second after South Africa in terms of coronavirus cases (284,531 cases and 4,430 fatalities). Next are Kenya (212,573 cases and 4,179 deaths), and Nigeria (178,506 cases and 2,192 deaths).