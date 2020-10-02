Number of COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan exceed 108,000

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has reported 65 new cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The biggest number of new COVID-19 cases has been registered in East Kazakhstan and North Kazakhstan regions – 18 and 10, respectively.

2 new COVID-19 cases have been added in Nur-Sultan city, 4 – in Almaty city, 2 – in Akmola region, 2 – in Aktobe region, 5 – in Almaty region, 3 – in Atyrau region, 2 – in Zhambyl region, 2 – in West Kazakhstan region, 6 – in Karaganda region, 2- in Kostanay region, 1 – in Kyzylorda region, and 6 – in Pavlodar region.

The overall number of the coronavirus cases recorded in Kazakhstan since the onset of the pandemic has totaled 108,044. Of these, 103,028 patients have recovered. The novel coronavirus has killed 1,725 people countrywide.