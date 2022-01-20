Number of COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan tops 1,100,000
Of 15,872, 5,050 fresh infection were registered in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan. Coming in second is Karaganda region with 2,944 new COVID-19 cases. Almaty city added the third highest number of COVID-19 cases – 2,025.
750 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Akmola region, 710 – in Pavlodar region, 568 – in Atyrau region, 542 – in East Kazakhstan region, 459 – in Aktobe region, 432 – in Almaty region, 420 – in Shymkent city, 402 – in Kostanay region, 399 – in Kyzylorda region, 376 – in West Kazakhstan region, 257 – in Zhambyl region, 250 – in Mangistau region, 155 – in North Kazakhstan region, and 133 – in Turkestan region.
Nationwide, the number of COVID-19 cases recorded since the start of the coronavirus pandemic now stands at 1,100,876.