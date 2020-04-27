Number of COVID-19 cases increases in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The number of coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan has increased by 63 to nearly 2,780 in all regions of the country as of 12:15 pm April 27, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

63 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered across Kazakhstan, including 31 new cases in Nur-Sultan city, 1 new case in Almaty city, 4 new cases in Shymkent city, 10 new cases in Pavlodar region, 6 new cases in West Kazakhstan region, 1 new case in Zhambyl region, 8 new cases in Karaganda region, and 2 new cases in Atyrau region.

The total number of registered coronavirus infection cases has risen to 2,780 countrywide, including 529 cases in Nur-Sultan city, 848 cases in Almaty city, 171 cases in Shymkent city, 93 cases in Akmola region, 57 cases in Aktobe region, 97 cases in Almaty region, 121 cases in Atyrau region, 16 cases in East Kazakhstan region, 105 cases in Zhambyl region, 122 cases in West Kazakhstan region, 128 cases in Karaganda region, 43 cases in Kostanay region, 179 cases in Kyzylorda region, 27 cases in Mangistau region, 105 cases in Pavlodar region, 30 cases in North Kazakhstan region, and 109 cases in Turkestan region.

In total, 682 people have recovered and another 25 people have died.