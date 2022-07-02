EN
    12:45, 02 July 2022 | GMT +6

    Number of COVID-19 cases remains in three-digits in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past day Kazakhstan logged in 187 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total COVID-19 tally to 1,306,984, Kazinform has learned from the Interdepartmental commission preventing the spread of COVID-19.

    The highest number of fresh infections was registered in Almaty city – 92. Ranked second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 46 new COVID-19 cases. Shymkent city added the third highest number of COVID-19 cases.

    Almaty region recorded 8 new COVID-19 cases, Atyrau region 6 COVID-19 cases, Karaganda region 6 COVID-19 cases, Zhambyl region 5 COVID-19 cases, Akmola region 2 COVID-19 cases, West Kazakhstan region 2 COVID-19 cases.

    Kostanay, Mangistau, Turkistan, and East Kazakhstan regions detected 1 COVID-19 case each.

    On Friday (July 1) 189 Kazakhstanis were diagnosed with the coronavirus infection.


