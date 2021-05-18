Number of COVID-19 cases slightly decreases in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, 1,837 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been recorded in Kazakhstan, down 252 from the previous day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The number of daily infections registered in Almay city climbed to 520. Ranked second is Karaganda region with 320 new COVID-19 cases. The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, added the third highest number of cases – 251.

Akmola and Almaty regions reported 139 and 109 fresh COVID-19 cases, respectively.

92 fresh daily infections were recorded in West Kazakhstan region, 92 – in Pavlodar region, 78 – in East Kazakhstan region, 48 – in Atyrau region, 35 – in Kyzylorda region, 33 – in Kostanay region, 30 – in Shymkent city, 25 – in Zhambyl region, 24 – in Aktobe region, 17 – in Turkestan region, 13 – in Mangistau region, and 11 – in North Kazakhstan region.

In total, Kazakhstan has recorded 362,030 cases of the coronavirus infection since the start of the pandemic.