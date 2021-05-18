Number of COVID-19 cases slightly decreases in Kazakhstan
The number of daily infections registered in Almay city climbed to 520. Ranked second is Karaganda region with 320 new COVID-19 cases. The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, added the third highest number of cases – 251.
Akmola and Almaty regions reported 139 and 109 fresh COVID-19 cases, respectively.
92 fresh daily infections were recorded in West Kazakhstan region, 92 – in Pavlodar region, 78 – in East Kazakhstan region, 48 – in Atyrau region, 35 – in Kyzylorda region, 33 – in Kostanay region, 30 – in Shymkent city, 25 – in Zhambyl region, 24 – in Aktobe region, 17 – in Turkestan region, 13 – in Mangistau region, and 11 – in North Kazakhstan region.
In total, Kazakhstan has recorded 362,030 cases of the coronavirus infection since the start of the pandemic.